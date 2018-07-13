Bangladesh fight back to bowl out West Indies

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Abu Jayed triggered a West Indies collapse and Mehidy Hasan completed a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh dismissed the home side for 354 before lunch on Friday, on the second day of the second and final Test.

Medium-pacer Jayed snared three of the six wickets to fall while spinner Mehidy claimed two off successive balls to add to three on the first day and finish with five for 93.

Bangladesh, thrashed by an innings and 219 runs inside three days in Antigua a week earlier, reached lunch in Kingston, Jamaica at ten without loss after Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das safely negotiated two overs from Shannon Gabriel and debutant Keemo Paul.

Starting the day in the relatively comfortable position of 295 for four, West Indies lost Shimron Hetmyer for 86 after he had added just two runs. The attacking left hander edged a delivery from Jayed to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

That was the start of the slide.

Boosted by the swift dismissal of Hetmyer, Bangladesh were further heartened by the demise of the other overnight batsman, Roston Chase, whose struggles with the bat continued when he was trapped leg-before by the inspired Jayed.

On a dry pitch offering considerable assistance to the slow bowlers, left-armer Taijul Islam then removed wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich, who fell to a juggling catch at cover by Mehidy off a leading edge.

Mehidy bowled the next over and removed Paul for a duck in his maiden Test innings, caught bat-pad by Mominul Haque. The spinner reached the five-wicket milestone off the next delivery dismissing Miguel Cummins lbw.

Five wickets had toppled for just 22 runs but last man Gabriel denied Mehidy the hat-trick and hung around to add 35 with captain Jason Holder, who belted a quickfire 33 with two sixes and two fours.

Jayed eventually completed an excellent morning´s work for the Bangladeshis when he bowled Gabriel off the inside-edge to end with three for 38 from 18 overs.