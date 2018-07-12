Thu July 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2018

Army helicopters rescue five persons stranded in Sawan River

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army helicopters rescued five persons including a woman and two girls stranded in Sawan River near Swan Bridge Rawalpindi.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the individuals were stranded in river due to sudden rise of water level.

All people have been evacuated to safer place, the ISPR added.

