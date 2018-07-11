Super-rich enjoy three elite credit cards with outrageous benefits

LOS ANGELES: To be super-rich has always been a dream of the most of the people as they avail outrageous benefits specially when they use credit cards, they don't do it the same way as the rest of others.

Undoubtedly, rather than standard credit limits and customer service hotlines, elite invite-only cards can come with unlimited credit lines.

The main thing people need, for this high-profile plastic card, to manage well-padded bank account and royal or celebrity status .

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II and Elton John have used the Coutts & Co’s World Card, a highly prestigious card rumored to offer private after-hour shopping sessions wherever cardholders want.



Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, have used the American Express Centurion, which is said to enable cardholders to buy anything they desire, no matter how seemingly inaccessible.

There is not too much details available about the Centurion, including how many cards it issues. But a representative was reported to have said that signing up requires a $7,500 initiation fee followed by a $2,500 annual fee, and said the card's benefits are customized to suit a cardholder’s lifestyle and needs.

Reports indicate that to score an invite you need to spend between $250,000 and $450,000 per year on another American Express card.







JP Morgan Reserve (Palladium) Card

The JP Morgan Reserve is the updated version of its better-known predecessor, The Chase Palladium, a card US ex- president Barack Obama reportedly used. To qualify for an invite, you need to be a member of the Chase Private Bank.



Private Bank membership is exclusive to wealthy clients who reportedly have at least $10 million in their accounts, though Chase declined to confirm this figure.

What distinguishes this card from the Sapphire Reserve is its exclusivity. It is primarily a status symbol, confirming your entry to one of the world's most select clubs.

Bank of Dubai First Royale MasterCard

The Dubai First Royale MasterCard is trimmed in real gold and has a 235-carat diamond embedded in its center.

The card requires an undisclosed annual fee that buys you a "dedicated relationship manager" who provides "royal lifestyle management," according to Dubai First. (The company, based in the United Arab Emirates, did not respond to requests for comment.)

"What do these clients require? What are their needs? It's not money — it's service. You ask for the moon, and we try and get it,” Dubai First CEO Ibrahim al Ansari told the National, an English-language newspaper based in the United Arab Emirates.

Only ultra-high-net-worth individuals have a chance at being invited, and the card is said to be perhaps the most exclusive in the world.