Shahid Afridi pledges Rs1.5 million for CJP's dam fund

KARACHI: Veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi has promised a donation of Rs1.5 million for a fund established by Chief Justice Pakistan Saqib Nisar for the construction of dams five days ago.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) chairperson took to Twitter to stress the need for small dams in remote areas and lauded CJP’s initiative taken on the matter.

In a short video released Tuesday, the SAF founder spoke on the crucial need to contribute for such dams for the allocation of water and urged the need for small dams to be constructed in regions like Baluchistan and Sindh to utilize the rainfall.

“Commendable effort by Army & #CJP on the much needed act of water preservation, through building of dams.I pledge 5 lakh & 10 lakh from @SAFoundationN, to deliver on my return. Let’s all do our bit for Pakistan to pave the way for future generations #HopeNotOut @OfficialDGISPR”, the SAF founder tweeted.

“Water scarcity has to be addressed in #Pakistan the way it ought to be! Provision of #CleanWater is one of #SAF's top priorities with different initiatives already underway. Let's act TODAY to reap the benefits TOMORROW! #SAFCares #Dams @SAfridiOfficial @HopeNotOutOff @ZeshanC100”