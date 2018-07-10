Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad charged over positive test - PCB

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council´s (ICC) regulations.

"Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB.

Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance.

PCB will issue charge sheet today," the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories.