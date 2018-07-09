Arjun Kapoor opens up about how family is coping after Sridevi's death

The world was struck with grief as India’s first female superstar Sridevi died a tragic, untimely death.



Just like it came as a shock to the rest of the world, it still is something hard to accept for the actress’ immediate family members.

Recently Sridevi’s step-son Arjun Kapoor, who did not share a favourable equation with her when she was alive, stated that ever since her death he has gotten close to his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, as they all are trying to cope up with such a great loss.

The 'Half Girlfriend' actor also talked about his heart-warming message that he shared some time back for Janhvi Kapoor on social media right before the trailer launch of ‘Dhadak’, saying that it was an impulse decision.

Speaking about his sisters, he said that he wants them to be okay only.

He also added that the two are really sensible and sorted girls which is why it is much easier to manage the situation.