Untroubled Federer eases into Wimbledon fourth round

LONDON: Defending champion Roger Federer eased into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer took his consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 in what was his 200th career grass court match.

The eight-time champion will face French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.