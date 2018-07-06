Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Untroubled Federer eases into Wimbledon fourth round

LONDON: Defending champion Roger Federer eased into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over Germany´s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer took his consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 in what was his 200th career grass court match.

x
Advertisement

The eight-time champion will face French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Marcelo in for Brazil as Martinez tweaks Belgium line-up

Marcelo in for Brazil as Martinez tweaks Belgium line-up
Gabriel inspired Windies crush Bangladesh

Gabriel inspired Windies crush Bangladesh
France beat Uruguay to reach World Cup semi-finals

France beat Uruguay to reach World Cup semi-finals
Maxwell powers Australia to T20 win over Zimbabwe

Maxwell powers Australia to T20 win over Zimbabwe
Load More load more