PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif rejects Avenfield reference verdict against Nawaz, Maryam

Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected Accountability court verdict in Avenfield corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Safdar.



Reacting to the verdict during a press conference, Shahbaz Sharif said, “PML-N reject Accountability Court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar. In the history this judgement would be written in black words’.

He announced that all legal procedures would be adopted against today’s verdict, adding that at every platform PML-N would protest peacefully against it.

Shahbaz Sharif went on to say there are several legal errors in the court verdict, PML-N would go to the court of people against it.

PML-N president further announced to launch a countrywide campaign against this injustice and would emerge triumphant in the court of masses.

To a question, Shahbaz Sharif ruled out election boycott after the Avenfield corruption reference.

The Accountability Court on Friday convicted and sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz was seven and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar one year imprisonment in the case.

Sharif has been fined 8 million pounds and Maryam Nawaz 2 million pounds.