Sanjay's daughter Trishala unhappy on her, mother's absence from 'Sanju'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’ has catapulted its way atop the box office, becoming the biggest opener of 2018 as it inches closer to 200-crore club in just 6 days.



The film that is being lauded widely has received acclaim from the critics and the audiences who have expressed immense appreciation time and again.

However, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt, who is always seen on social media sharing pictures of her along with dad Sanjay, has maintained an eerie silence after the much-awaited release of biopic ‘Sanju’.

This has sparked rumours amongst people that Trishala might have not liked the film as it didn’t showcase Sanjay Dutt’s previous marriages with Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai.

Trishala, who is Sanjay’s older daughter from Richa, is reportedly offended that 'Sanju' did not mention her or her late mother Richa.

It should also be noted that Trishala was part of the promotional activities of Sanjay’s film ‘Bhoomi’. However she remained absent from all promotional stints of ‘Sanju’.