July 4, 2018
July 4, 2018

Indian actress Ayesha Takia receiving threatening messages, claims husband

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi, while addressing the Mumbai police, revealed on Twitter that his wife and 7 months’ pregnant sister have been receiving threatening messages by an alleged litigant in an ongoing case.

Farhan further stated that the matter was not being dealt with attention by the police, accusing Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh of refusing to take  calls to lodge his complaint.

In the tweets, he even accused DSP Paramjit of illegally blocking Ayesha Takia’s account and plotting with the complainant.

According to a close source, the litigant managed to get Ayesha’s number somehow and since then has been texting her saying that her husband will be behind the bars soon.

Farhan has also urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take notice of the matter in his tweets.

 He later  revealed that he received a call from Joint Commissioner of police, Deven Bharti, who confirmed that no one will touch him and his family.

The family started receiving threatening messages after an FIR was lodged against Farhan for fraud in business by partner Kashif Khan reportedly. 

