Why was director Rajkumar Hirani frightened to show ‘Sanju’ to Sanjay Dutt?

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest offering ‘Sanju’ has broken all records at the box-office, surpassing Salman’s ‘Race 3’ and Deepika’s ‘Padmaavat’, raking in 1.5 billion Indian rupees in just four days and the Sanjay-Dutt biopic is still getting rave response from the audience and the critics alike.



The film has definitely casted a lasting impression on everyone. However, director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that he was frightened to show ‘Sanju’ to Sanjay, adding that he feared the ‘Khalnaayak’ star would hit him.

Rajkumar Hirani also stated that he had shown everything that happened in the actor’s life in his film, but not once did Sanjay turn up at the sets to see the shooting.

Hirani then shared that he sat next to Sanjay at the screening of the film to see his real, candid expressions.

He concluded by saying that when the film ended Sanjay Dutt cried and hugged him and Ranbir.

‘Sanju’ based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor, also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.