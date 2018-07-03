Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 3, 2018

Share

'Sanju' makes history, collects 34.75 crores on first day of release

'Sanju' makes history, collects 34.75 crores on first day of release
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Why was director Rajkumar Hirani frightened to show ‘Sanju’ to Sanjay Dutt?

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest offering ‘Sanju’ has broken all records at the box-office, surpassing Salman’s ‘Race 3’ and Deepika’s ‘Padmaavat’, raking in 1.5 billion Indian rupees in just four days and the Sanjay-Dutt biopic is still getting rave response from the audience and the critics alike.

x
Advertisement

The film has definitely casted a lasting impression on everyone. However, director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that he was frightened to show ‘Sanju’ to Sanjay, adding that he feared the ‘Khalnaayak’ star would hit him.

Rajkumar Hirani also stated that  he had shown everything that happened in the actor’s life in his film, but not once did Sanjay turn up at the sets to see the shooting.

Hirani then shared that he sat next to Sanjay at the screening of the film to see his real, candid expressions.

He concluded by saying that when the film ended Sanjay Dutt cried and hugged him and Ranbir.

‘Sanju’ based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor, also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper on new magazine cover ahead of Sacred Games' release

Saif Ali Khan looks dapper on new magazine cover ahead of Sacred Games' release

Harvey Weinstein charged with assaulting third woman

Harvey Weinstein charged with assaulting third woman
Dinosaurs rule box office

Dinosaurs rule box office
Avengers 4 cinematographer reportedly leaks official title

Avengers 4 cinematographer reportedly leaks official title

Load More load more