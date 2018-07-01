PTI releases schedule for Imran Khan’s election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday released the schedule for Imran Khan’s nationwide election campaign which culminates on July 23 in Islamabad.

Khan will head to Sargodha on July 2 to address a rally of his supporters before flying to Karachi on a two-day trip from July 3 and 4.



On July 5, he will hold party’s rallies in Swabi and Charsadda and from there he will go to Swat.

As per the schedule, the PTI chief will be traveling to Gujrat and Jhelum on July 7 for holding two back-to-back rallies. The next day on July 8, he will head to Abbottabad and Haripur and address PTI’s public meetings.

Khan will also make a two-day trip to interior Sindh from July 9 to 10 before moving to Rahimyar Khan a day later.

On July 12, he is scheduled to address his supporters in Gujranwala and Kasur. He will travel to Rawalpindi for his party’s campaign for a day.

The PTI chairman, as per the list, will head to Peshawar and Mardan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he will address two rallies on July 14. From there, he will travel to Sialkot and Faisalabad on July 15 and then to Mianwali and Bannu on July 16.

July 18 and 19 have been dedicated to PTI’s campaign in Lahore. He will spend July 20 in Bahwalpur and Multan.

Khan will return to Lahore on July 21 and address multiple rallies. A day later, he will travel to Karachi and spend a day in the city.

The last rally will take place in Islamabad on July 23 where Imran Khan will wrap up his busy election campaign.

Pakistan will hold the next general election on July 24.