Caretaker govt drops another ‘petrol bomb’ ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has increased petroleum product prices effective from midnight today ahead of elections 2018.



The petrol price has been hiked by Rs7.54 per litre, diesel by Rs14 per litre, Kerosene oil Rs3.36 and light diesel by Rs5.92 per litre.



With the latest increase, the new retail price of petrol would be Rs99.50 per litre, diesel Rs119.31 per litre, light diesel Rs80.91 and Kerosene oil Rs87.7 per litre.

This is second time the caretaker government hiked POL prices.