Fri June 29, 2018
Business

AFP
June 30, 2018

Trump denies planning to pull out of WTO

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump denied Friday he is planning to withdraw the United States from the World Trade Organization.

"I´m not talking about pulling out," he told reporters on Air Force One when asked about reports he was planning an exit from the the global trading body.

Trump has branded the WTO a "disaster" and flouted international trade norms by hitting key allies with stinging tariffs, and imposing crippling fees on Chinese goods in the name of US national security.

