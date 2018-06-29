Ranbir starrer ‘Sanju’ expected to earn 30 crores on first day of release

Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular character, is this year’s most anticipated movie. With many commending Ranbir’s unparalleled performance in 'Sanju' to a near-perfection depiction of the life and times of Sanjay Dutt, trade analysts expect it to rake in a whopping amount of 30 crores on the first day of release alone.



‘Sanju’ that releases today (June 29) is expected to smash previous box-office records, since it has brand Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani attached to it. The film is being touted as a blockbuster hit already.

Trade analyst Girish Johar expects the movie to open with 27-30 crores of business.

“Sanju is releasing in more than 4000 screens. Its advance booking started at an average pace but it picked up later during the weekend. Now, owing to the fandom of Ranbir, the young audience is going to throng the theatres. The Rajkumar Hirani film will expectedly open with a collection between Rs 27-30 crore. It might also cross the 100-crore mark in its opening weekend,” said Johar.

He added, “With the elements of Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, all is looking positive for Sanju. Ranbir is in his element in the movie. Also, he is currently one of the biggest stars in the industry with different kinds of roles to his credit.”

'Sanju' also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and other eminent celebrities. It chronicles the trials and tribulations of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.