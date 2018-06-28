FIFA 2018: Mexico fans celebrate outside Korean embassy after South Korea beat Germany

MEXICO CITY: Hundreds of Mexico fans gathered outside the South Korean embassy in Mexico City to celebrate the latter's magnanimous victory, as it kicked Germany off the FIFA World Cup 2018 league on Wednesday.

The ecstatic crowd of youngsters partied with the South Korean ambassador, as they danced together and made him drink tequila straight from the bottle.

The world was stunned as South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 in historic win, scoring two goals in the final two minutes in the match held on Wednesday.

Mexico, who beat Sweden 3-0 the same day, also basked in the glory of its rousing victory.

"Thank you so much, (Koreans) are awesome. They are awesome," Gladys Ison, a 19-year-old Mexican said as she waved a South Korean flag outside the embassy.

Moreover, Mexico airline Aeromexxico also announced a 20 percent discount on its flights to Korea to rejoice its triumph.



