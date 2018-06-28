PMLN leader Danyal Aziz disqualified in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disqualified former minister Danyal Aziz from holding public office for five years.



The decision was given by a three-judge bench of the apex court in a contempt of court case.

Aziz was punished with imprisonment till the rising of the court in the conviction.

With his conviction, the minister stands disqualified from contesting election for five years.

Aziz has submitted nominations from NA-77 Narowal I on PML-N ticket. Now his covering candidate will contest from the constituency.

In media talks, the minister had accused an apex court judge of dictating references against the leaders of the ruling family and called the Supreme Court's judgments in Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen cases scripted.

Taking notice of his remarks, the court had issued him contempt of court notice.

In his response through his counsel, the former minister had denied committing the contempt of the case.