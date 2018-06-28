Thu June 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2018

PMLN leader Danyal Aziz disqualified in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday disqualified former minister Danyal Aziz from holding public office for five years.

The decision was given by a three-judge bench of the apex court in a contempt of court case. 

Aziz was  punished with imprisonment  till the rising of the court in the conviction.

With his conviction, the minister  stands disqualified from contesting election  for five years.

Aziz has submitted nominations from NA-77 Narowal I on PML-N ticket. Now his covering candidate will contest  from the constituency.

In media talks, the minister had accused an apex court judge of dictating references against  the leaders of the ruling family and called the   Supreme Court's judgments in Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen cases scripted.

Taking notice of his remarks, the court had  issued him contempt of court notice.

In his response  through his counsel, the former minister  had denied  committing the contempt of the case.

