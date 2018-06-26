Beyond normal rains predicted in first spell of monsoon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more than normal rains in the country during the Monsoon season starting from first week of July this year.



Unlike the previous years’ wherein below average rain was recorded by the Met Office, this time it had predicted slightly above normal rains during first half by July 15, and below normal during second half ending by August 15.

“Despite previous years pattern of below average rains during monsoon, this year slightly above normal rainfall is forecast during the first half of the season in Northern parts of the country while normal in Southern parts”, said PMD Spokesman Khalid Malik told APP Tuesday.

He informed that this year the rainy season may be divided into two parts with one starting from July 1 till July 15 and the second one from July 15 to August 15. “The first part of the season rains would be above normal while it would be below normal in the second part.”

When asked about any possibility of floods in the country, he said, warning regarding this aspect would be issued after gathering more information on weather trend.

He, however, stated that the system is fully operative and an early warning would be issued in case there is chance of flood in the country.

“The Met Office shall be disseminating all information to relevant department prior to emergence of any extra ordinary situation,” Khalid Malik said.

He said the information was being provided on basis of initially gathered reports on weather trends and any change in the patters would immediately be communicated to concerned departments.

He also informed that no heat spell is likely in Karachi and adjoining coastal areas in the next month of July as the temperatures would not exceed above 40 degree.