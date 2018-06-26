Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khawaja Asif, Firdous Ashiq Awan allowed to contest election

LAHORE: An Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Ahisq Awan to contest upcoming General Election.

Dismissing an application against Asif, a PMLN candidate from NA-73 Sialkot, The Lahore High Court's Appellate Tribunal allowed the former federal minister to contest the election.

x
Advertisement

Similaryly, Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi rejected an appeal against Firdous Ashiq Awan from NA-72.

The applicant had argued that Awan's nomination papers should be rejected because she failed to provide information about marriage and children.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Training aircraft crashes at Peshawar's Bacha Khan Airport

Training aircraft crashes at Peshawar's Bacha Khan Airport
Dar evades question on Pakistan return

Dar evades question on Pakistan return
Judge resigns after facing wrath of CJ

Judge resigns after facing wrath of CJ
'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees
Load More load more