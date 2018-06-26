Khawaja Asif, Firdous Ashiq Awan allowed to contest election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Firdous Ahisq Awan to contest upcoming General Election.
Dismissing an application against Asif, a PMLN candidate from NA-73 Sialkot, The Lahore High Court's Appellate Tribunal allowed the former federal minister to contest the election.
Similaryly, Justice Syed Shahbaz Rizvi rejected an appeal against Firdous Ashiq Awan from NA-72.
The applicant had argued that Awan's nomination papers should be rejected because she failed to provide information about marriage and children.
