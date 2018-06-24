Sun June 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 24, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal swap Stoke City stars for Japan clash

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Senegal dropped Stoke City´s Mame Diouf in favour of clubmate Papa Alioune Ndiaye for Sunday´s crucial World Cup Group H match against Japan, who are unchanged.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane will again captain the Senegal side and he will be partnered by Ismaila Sarr and Mbaye Niang in a three-pronged attack.

Ndiaye, better known as Badou, comes in into the midfield in Senegal´s only change following their 2-1 victory over Poland.

Japan coach Akira Nishino keeps the same XI who started their surprise opening 2-1 win over Colombia.

Victory for either side on Sunday in Yekaterinburg would virtually seal a place in the last 16 in Russia.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between Japan and Senegal at Yekaterinburg Arena on Sunday (1500 GMT kick-off):

Japan

Eiji Kawashima, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Makoto Hasebe (capt), Yuya Osako

Coach: Akira Nishino (JPN)

Senegal

Khadim Ndiaye, Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Alfred Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane (capt), Ismaila Sarr, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Mbaye Niang

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)

