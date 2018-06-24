FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal swap Stoke City stars for Japan clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yekaterinburg, Russia: Senegal dropped Stoke City´s Mame Diouf in favour of clubmate Papa Alioune Ndiaye for Sunday´s crucial World Cup Group H match against Japan, who are unchanged.
Liverpool star Sadio Mane will again captain the Senegal side and he will be partnered by Ismaila Sarr and Mbaye Niang in a three-pronged attack.
Ndiaye, better known as Badou, comes in into the midfield in Senegal´s only change following their 2-1 victory over Poland.
Japan coach Akira Nishino keeps the same XI who started their surprise opening 2-1 win over Colombia.
Victory for either side on Sunday in Yekaterinburg would virtually seal a place in the last 16 in Russia.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between Japan and Senegal at Yekaterinburg Arena on Sunday (1500 GMT kick-off):
Japan
Eiji Kawashima, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Makoto Hasebe (capt), Yuya Osako
Coach: Akira Nishino (JPN)
Senegal
Khadim Ndiaye, Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Alfred Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane (capt), Ismaila Sarr, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Mbaye Niang
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)
Yekaterinburg, Russia: Senegal dropped Stoke City´s Mame Diouf in favour of clubmate Papa Alioune Ndiaye for Sunday´s crucial World Cup Group H match against Japan, who are unchanged.
Liverpool star Sadio Mane will again captain the Senegal side and he will be partnered by Ismaila Sarr and Mbaye Niang in a three-pronged attack.
Ndiaye, better known as Badou, comes in into the midfield in Senegal´s only change following their 2-1 victory over Poland.
Japan coach Akira Nishino keeps the same XI who started their surprise opening 2-1 win over Colombia.
Victory for either side on Sunday in Yekaterinburg would virtually seal a place in the last 16 in Russia.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group H match between Japan and Senegal at Yekaterinburg Arena on Sunday (1500 GMT kick-off):
Japan
Eiji Kawashima, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Makoto Hasebe (capt), Yuya Osako
Coach: Akira Nishino (JPN)
Senegal
Khadim Ndiaye, Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Alfred Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane (capt), Ismaila Sarr, Papa Alioune Ndiaye, Mbaye Niang
Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)
Comments