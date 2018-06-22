Chandimal loses appeal against ball-tampering sanctions

DUBAI: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will not appear in the third and final day-night Test against West Indies in Barbados as he lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge on Friday.

Chandimal's appeal against his one-match suspension for ball-tampering was dismissed by the ICC-appointed judicial commissioner, Michael Beloff QC, after a four-hour hearing on Friday.

According to an ICC release, Beloff will provide a written reasoned decision on Wednesday.





While the early decision of match referee Javagal Srinath, awarding Chandimal two suspension points and fine him 100% of his match fee, will stand.

On June 27, Beloff will also hear the code-of-conduct charges against Chandimal, Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha.