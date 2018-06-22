Chandimal loses appeal against ball-tampering sanctions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will not appear in the third and final day-night Test against West Indies in Barbados as he lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge on Friday.
Chandimal's appeal against his one-match suspension for ball-tampering was dismissed by the ICC-appointed judicial commissioner, Michael Beloff QC, after a four-hour hearing on Friday.
According to an ICC release, Beloff will provide a written reasoned decision on Wednesday.
While the early decision of match referee Javagal Srinath, awarding Chandimal two suspension points and fine him 100% of his match fee, will stand.
On June 27, Beloff will also hear the code-of-conduct charges against Chandimal, Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha.
DUBAI: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will not appear in the third and final day-night Test against West Indies in Barbados as he lost his appeal over a ball-tampering charge on Friday.
Chandimal's appeal against his one-match suspension for ball-tampering was dismissed by the ICC-appointed judicial commissioner, Michael Beloff QC, after a four-hour hearing on Friday.
According to an ICC release, Beloff will provide a written reasoned decision on Wednesday.
While the early decision of match referee Javagal Srinath, awarding Chandimal two suspension points and fine him 100% of his match fee, will stand.
On June 27, Beloff will also hear the code-of-conduct charges against Chandimal, Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha.
Comments