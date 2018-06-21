Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 50,000 join Modi for world yoga celebration

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to celebrate the fourth International Day of Yoga, with a few wearing masks to highlight poor air quality.

x
Advertisement

Modi pushed for the annual event to be held worldwide after winning power in 2014, with the lifestyle industry centred on the ancient physical and spiritual discipline estimated to be worth around $80 billion.

Pictures on social media showed participants braved rising mercury levels and unhealthy air quality in some places to spotlight yoga.

Countries such as Afghanistan, Japan and Peru held yoga sessions, while Australia and South Africa celebrated on Monday.

In India, more than 50,000 people joined Modi in performing yoga in the lawns of Dehradun’s Forest Research Institute, in the Himalayan foothills of Uttarakhand.

“From Tokyo to Toronto, from Stockholm to Sao Paulo, Yoga has become a positive influence in the lives of millions,” Modi told participants on the lush green lawns.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

German broadcaster slams groping of female World Cup reporter

German broadcaster slams groping of female World Cup reporter
Japan worker´s pay docked for taking lunch 3 mins early

Japan worker´s pay docked for taking lunch 3 mins early
Following in the footsteps of Benazir Bhutto, New Zealand PM gives birth while in power

Following in the footsteps of Benazir Bhutto, New Zealand PM gives birth while in power
US identifies North Korea missile test site it says Kim committed to destroy

US identifies North Korea missile test site it says Kim committed to destroy
Load More load more