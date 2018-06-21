FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia and Denmark draw 1-1 in Group C match

Samara, Russia: Australia drew 1-1 with Denmark in Group C of the World Cup on Thursday, a result that puts the Danes on course for the knockout phase with four points.



Christian Eriksen put Denmark ahead after seven minutes in Samara but Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak equalised with a 38th-minute penalty to give the Australians their first point of the tournament.



