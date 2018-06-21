FIFA World Cup 2018: Pakistani teenager to perform toss for Brazil and Costa Rica match

LAHORE: Pakistani teenager Ahmed Raza will be carrying out the coin toss in Friday’s FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Costa Rica.



The fifteen-year-old from Sialkot will conduct the coin toss for the Brazil vs Costa Rica game scheduled to kick off on June 22nd on Friday at 4:45pm (PST).

Hailing from Sialkot, Ahmed’s family has been crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues since the past three generations and he along with his father Shabbir Ahmed are major football enthusiasts and this will mark the fulfillment of dream for the father-son duo.

The teenaged football aficionado is rooting for the Brazilian football team and their potent attacker Neymar Junior, and will now be getting a chance to meet his pin-up before the game commences.

This will be the first time a representative of the country will be stepping into the FIFA World Cup arena.