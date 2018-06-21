Thu June 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Man accused of harassing Kalash women apologises in latest video

A man accused of harassing a group of woman in Kalash Valley of Chitral District in country's north has apologized for his acts.

In a video released on Facebook, the man identified as Aimal has said the viral video of him doing the rounds on social media was filmed in 2015.

Attired in white Shalwar Kameez he has requested social media users in his latest video   to spread his message  so that people can know he has apologised for his conduct.

"Special Salam to my social media friends, hope you are all doing well.

I went to Chitral around 2015 where I made a video with the an intent to record the moments. 

I admit that I committed some excesses in that video. 

I apologise to all those who came across the video. And I will request you to share my message so that people will know this man has apologized. 

The video is being shared on several facebook pages where people has appreciated him for  apologizing over his conduct. 

