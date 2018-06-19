Australia fall to heaviest defeat after England record 481/6

Nottingham: It was an impressive victory for the English team as they thrashed Australia by 242 runs to make their biggest ODI win after posting a record total of 481/6 at Trent Bridge which on Tuesday, sealing the series with two games to play. Incidentally, this is Australia's heaviest one-dyer defeat.



Magnificent centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales powered England to a world record men's ODI score of 481 for 6, including the fastest ODI fifty for them by Eoin Morgan off 21 balls on his way to on his way to 67 of 30 balls.

English batsmen smashed 21 sixes and 41 fours in becoming the first side to reach 450 in ODI history. Only once in the history of List A cricket. On the same ground where England plundered the previous record 444 for 3 against Pakistan in August 2016.

While Australian players fell to 239 against England as English bowlers completely dominated the game after their batsmen had tremendously performed while batting first, Adil Rashid took four important wickets in the match of records.





