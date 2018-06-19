ECP forms 20 tribunals to hear rejection appeals

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted 20 tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers rejected by the returning officers across the country.

According to the electoral body, high court judges will be part of the appellate tribunals.

It has set up six tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, and two in Balochistan.

The move came after the scrutiny of candidates seeking to contest in the elections concluded on Tuesday.

As per the election schedule, appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by June 22. The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29.

Moreover, the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be June 30 before the country goes to the polls on July 25.