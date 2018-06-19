Airtel India under fire for replacing Muslim representative on customer’s demand

Airtel India landed in hot waters on Monday after replacing a Muslim representative with a Hindu on the demand of a customer.

Pooja Singh, an Airtel customer uttered her disapproval of a Muslim customer care executive named Shoaib tending to her complain on Twitter of a service engineer’s misdemeanor and demanded for a Hindu representative.

“Dear Shoaib, as you’re a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have a different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks,” stated Pooja’s tweet.

Pooja’s request received an instant execution as the official Airtel India account replied with a replaced customer service executive named Gaganjot.

“Hi Pooja! As discussed, please let me know what days & time frames work best for you so we can talk. Further, please share an alternate number so that I can assist you further with this. Thank you, Gaganjot,” stated Airtel’s tweet.

The global telecommunications received ample backlash for choosing to remain silent on the Twitter user’s behavior but later issued a statement addressing the customer stating: “Dear Pooja, at Airtel, we absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion. We would urge you to do the same. Both Shoaib and Gaganjot are part of our customer resolution team. If any customer contacts us for an ongoing service issue then the first available service executive responds in the interest of time. On your query, we will get back to you as soon as there is an update. Thanks - Himanshu, Airtel Response Team Lead.”