Probe launched against tourist harassing Kalash women in viral video

A video making rounds on social media is showing a tourist in Chitral District’s Kalash Valley harassing local women.



The viral footage shows an unidentified man following Kalash women as they tread past him expressing their displeasure at the unwanted advances being hurled their way by the tourist.

The pestering man can be seen asking the women for pictures and making derogatory remarks that are followed by extreme indignation by the victims.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chitral acknowledged the incident and has issued a probe into the matter.

In spite of DPO Chitral police pointing out that the video dates back to 2016, the DC has instigated a search for the victims in the video.

“We are trying our best to ferret out this man in the video. Local tourists are required to respect the cultural norms and sensitivity of the community. DPO @ChitralPolice has been contacted to further investigate in the matter. He will be booked under the law soon,” stated their tweet.

Adding further DC Chitral stated: “As per DPO @ChitralPolice this video is of July 2016 and Police authorities have been contacted to find out the ladies in the video so that FIR could be registered against the man in video. FIA cyber crime wing has also been taken in the loop to trace out this man.”

Later, he said Chitral police have traced out the person in video. After legal formalities his bio will be made public on social media, soon.



