Sex racket involving Indian actresses busted in US

HYDERABAD: India's Tollywood film industry prostitution racket has been busted in Chicago, US, local media reported.

A Indian couple – Mogudumidi Kishan (Sreeraj) and his wife Chandra have been arrested for running a prostitution racket.

According to India.com, the US police discovered a ledger bearing the names of Tollywood actresses who were allegedly involved in the sex racket.

Telugu actress Sri Reddy, who had earlier staged a strip protest to expose the casting couch in Tollywood, publicized that how she was approached by the couple.

She also alleged that they have coordinators in Hyderabad. She said, “They will arrange visa and everything else for you. Artists are paid anything between $1000 and $10,000, depending on their popularity,” the channel quoted her as saying.

Anchor-actress Anasuya, too opened up about her encounter with them. According to the media reports, she said, “I haven’t visited the United States for a long time. I attended an event with music composer Devi Sri Prasad way back in 2014.

In 2016, Sreeraj contacted me from his American number, asking me to attend a Telugu association event. I was uncomfortable with the way he spoke. He was talking about making a commitment. I refused to attend the event. Despite my refusal, he put my picture on poster. I tweeted saying I have nothing to do with the event.”

Another actress Sanjjanaa Galrani too revealed that actresses are advertised for sex at cross-cultural events.

She said, “Fact is that it is not a new thing going in US. Mostly it is C or D-grade artists, doing supporting roles in films… they fall into this trap. Sometimes they are asked to come for a dance performance, where they are lured with more money. Other times its mutual agreement also.”