Afghanistan drubbing worst on Test debut

BANGALORE, India: Afghanistan on Friday slumped to the worst defeat by a team making their Test debut, going down to India by an innings and 262 runs on just the second day of the match in Bangalore.

The war-torn nation were bowled out twice on the same day by Indian bowlers, making 109 and 103 in two innings in reply to the home side´s 474.

Australia remain the only side to have won their inaugural Test -- beating England in the first ever Test between two countries in Melbourne in 1877.

Ireland, who made their Test debut last month, lost to Pakistan by five wickets in Dublin.

Here are how all the previous 11 Test nations started off in the five-day game.

Australia

First Test match: 1877, Melbourne

Result: Beat England by 45 runs

England

First Test: 1877, Melbourne

Result: Lost to Australia by 45 runs

Time of first win: 2 weeks, 2 Tests

South Africa

First Test: 1889, Port Elizabeth

Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets

Time of first win: 7 years, 12 Tests

West Indies

First Test: 1928, Lord´s

Result: Lost to England by an innings and 58 runs

Time of first win: 2 years, 6 Tests

New Zealand

First Test: 1930, Christchurch

Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets

Time of first win: 26 years, 45 Tests

India

First Test: 1932, Lord´s

Result: Lost to England by 158 runs

Time of first win: 20 years, 25 Tests

Pakistan

First Test: 1952, Delhi

Result: Lost to India by an inns and 70 runs

Time of first win: 1 week, two Tests

Sri Lanka

First Test: 1982, Colombo

Result: Lost to England by 7 wickets

Time of first win: 3 years, 14 Tests

Zimbabwe

First Test: 1992, Harare

Result: Drew with India

Time of first win: 3 years, 11 Tests

Bangladesh

First Test: 2000, Dhaka

Result: Lost to India by 9 wickets

Time of first win: 5 years, 35 Tests

Ireland

First Test: 2018, Dublin

Result: Lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets

Time of first win: None recorded