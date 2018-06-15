Afghanistan drubbing worst on Test debut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGALORE, India: Afghanistan on Friday slumped to the worst defeat by a team making their Test debut, going down to India by an innings and 262 runs on just the second day of the match in Bangalore.
The war-torn nation were bowled out twice on the same day by Indian bowlers, making 109 and 103 in two innings in reply to the home side´s 474.
Australia remain the only side to have won their inaugural Test -- beating England in the first ever Test between two countries in Melbourne in 1877.
Ireland, who made their Test debut last month, lost to Pakistan by five wickets in Dublin.
Here are how all the previous 11 Test nations started off in the five-day game.
Australia
First Test match: 1877, Melbourne
Result: Beat England by 45 runs
England
First Test: 1877, Melbourne
Result: Lost to Australia by 45 runs
Time of first win: 2 weeks, 2 Tests
South Africa
First Test: 1889, Port Elizabeth
Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets
Time of first win: 7 years, 12 Tests
West Indies
First Test: 1928, Lord´s
Result: Lost to England by an innings and 58 runs
Time of first win: 2 years, 6 Tests
New Zealand
First Test: 1930, Christchurch
Result: Lost to England by 8 wickets
Time of first win: 26 years, 45 Tests
India
First Test: 1932, Lord´s
Result: Lost to England by 158 runs
Time of first win: 20 years, 25 Tests
Pakistan
First Test: 1952, Delhi
Result: Lost to India by an inns and 70 runs
Time of first win: 1 week, two Tests
Sri Lanka
First Test: 1982, Colombo
Result: Lost to England by 7 wickets
Time of first win: 3 years, 14 Tests
Zimbabwe
First Test: 1992, Harare
Result: Drew with India
Time of first win: 3 years, 11 Tests
Bangladesh
First Test: 2000, Dhaka
Result: Lost to India by 9 wickets
Time of first win: 5 years, 35 Tests
Ireland
First Test: 2018, Dublin
Result: Lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets
Time of first win: None recorded
