Another man commits suicide in Masjid al Haram

Another man committed suicide in Makkah's Masjid al Haram, the second such incident in the holy month of Ramazan, Daily Jang reported on Friday.

Quoting Saudi media, the leading Urdu language daily said an Asian man threw himself from one of floors of the mosque and fell in Mataf, an area close to holy Ka'aba.

Another man was also injured in the incident. Identity of the deceased was yet to be known.

Last week, a French national committed suicide in the mosque as thousands of pilgrims offered prayers.

Citing Saudi police, local media reported that incident took place at 9:20pm on Friday - when a foreigner threw himself from the roof of the mosque.

The man received serious injuries after falling to the ground and died on his way to hospital.











