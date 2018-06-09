Video: Pakistani man commits suicide in Masjid al Haram

A Pakistani man on Friday reportedly committed suicide in Makkah's Masjid al Haram (Great Mosque ) as thousands of pilgrims offered prayers , local authorities said.

According to Civil Defense officials, a 35-years old man jumped off an upper floor when the people were offering Isha prayers.

The man, whose identity is yet to be known, received serious injuries after falling to the ground.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds.



The local administration said the man fell in the Mataf area and had his ribs and many other bones broken.

An alleged video of the incident shows a man jumping over a railing , falling and then landing on the ground with a loud thud.