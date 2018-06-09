Sat June 09, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 9, 2018

Video: Pakistani man commits suicide in Masjid al Haram

A Pakistani man on Friday  reportedly committed suicide in Makkah's  Masjid al Haram (Great Mosque ) as thousands of pilgrims offered prayers , local authorities said.

According to Civil Defense officials, a 35-years old man jumped  off an upper floor when the people were offering Isha prayers.

The man, whose identity is yet to be known, received serious injuries after falling to the ground.

He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds.

The local administration said the man fell in the Mataf area and had his ribs and many other bones broken. 

An alleged  video of the incident shows  a man  jumping over a railing , falling   and then landing on the ground with a loud thud.

