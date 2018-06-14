Gunmen kill newspaper editor, two security guards in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a prominent newspaper editor and two security guards in Indian occupied Kashmir on Thursday, police said.



Syed Shujaat Bukhari, editor of the Rising Kashmir newspaper, was leaving his office in the city center of Srinagar when he was shot by three assailants on motorbikes, Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiyaz Ismail told Reuters.

Bukhari, who was given police protection following an attack on him 18 years ago, was hit by multiple bullets fired at a close range, Ismail said. There was no immediate word from police on the identity or possible motive of the gunmen.

Bukhari had been a strong advocate of peace in occupied Kashmir.

Waseem Ahmad, a local journalist, told Reuters that he heard gunfire ringing out and, reaching the location, found Bukhari and his two guards lying in a pool of blood in their car.

“Extremely shocking news,” said IoK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who broke down in front of cameras.