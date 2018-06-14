FIFA 2018: Host Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in World Cup opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Host nation Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup to start their tournament in style in Moscow´s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.
Iury Gazinsky opened the scoring with a header after 12 minutes, Denis Cheryshev added a second before Artem Dzyuba got the third in the 71st minute.
Cheryshev added a fourth with a superb finish before Golovin curled in a superb free-kick in injury time as President Vladimir Putin watched on in delight.
