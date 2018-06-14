Thu June 14, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 14, 2018

FIFA 2018: Host Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in World Cup opener

Moscow: Host nation Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the World Cup to start their tournament in style in Moscow´s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

Iury Gazinsky opened the scoring with a header after 12 minutes, Denis Cheryshev added a second before Artem Dzyuba got the third in the 71st minute.

Cheryshev added a fourth with a superb finish before Golovin curled in a superb free-kick in injury time as President Vladimir Putin watched on in delight.

Latest News

More From Sports

