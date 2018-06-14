Imran congratulates Rashid on Supreme Court verdict

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has felicitated AML head and political ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for being declared eligible to stand in the upcoming general election.

According to sources, Rashid called on Imran at his Bani Gala residence after his return from Saudi Arabia where he performed umrah along with his wife and friends.

The two leaders discussed political issues and matters pertaining to the general elections.

Sources add that Imran Khan congratulated Sheikh Rashid after Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking his disqualification over alleged non-declaration of assets.