Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Actor Sylvester Stallone under probe for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES: US prosecutors have launched a probe to determine whether film star Sylvester Stallone should be charged in connection with a sexual assault reported last year, a spokesman said Wednesday.

"A case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone," Greg Risling, a spokesman at the Los Angeles District Attorney´s office, told AFP.

x
Advertisement

"It is under review by our sex crime task force."

The case involves a woman who reported last November that the 71-year-old actor, best known for his roles in the "Rocky" and "Rambo" movies, had assaulted her in 1990.

Risling declined to provide more details about the alleged assault or to clarify whether California´s 10-year statute of limitations applies in the case.

Police in Santa Monica and Stallone´s attorney, Martin Singer, could also not be reached for comment.

The allegation against the star comes in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has focused attention on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

Singer in December told US media when the allegation first surfaced that his client "categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story."

He acknowledged that Stallone had a relationship with the alleged victim while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987 while he was single.

The attorney said at the time that he planned to submit a claim against the woman for filing a false police report.

The #MeToo campaign took off last year following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It has since become a worldwide phenomenon.

Hundreds of celebrities and powerful people, including actor Kevin Spacey and longtime broadcast journalist Charlie Rose, have been accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Khadija Siddiqui stabbed 23 times fights to see her attacker jailed

Khadija Siddiqui stabbed 23 times fights to see her attacker jailed
Yemen forces launch assault on rebel-held port city

Yemen forces launch assault on rebel-held port city
Trump says summit removed NKorean nuclear threat, but Democrats doubtful

Trump says summit removed NKorean nuclear threat, but Democrats doubtful
120 countries at UN condemn Israel over Gaza violence

120 countries at UN condemn Israel over Gaza violence
Load More load more