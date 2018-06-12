Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

First T20I: Pakistan crush Scotland by 48 runs

EDINBURGH: Pakistan defeated Scotland by 48 runs in the first Twenty20 International of the two-match series here on Tuesday.

Chasing a huge total of 205, the minnows were restricted to 156 for six in the 20 overs due to some excellent bowling by the top-ranked T20 team.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan and pace bowler Hasan Ali claimed two wickets each for 25 and 33 runs, respectively, while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Mohammad Amir took one wicket each.

For Scots, Michael Leask top-scored with an unbeaten 38 from 24 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours.

