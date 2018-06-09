WATCH: Batman befriends Syrian boy at refugee camp in viral video

A video surfacing online showing Batman on the sites of a refugee camp has garnered massive admiration from social media users all around for highlighting the affect on children raised in war-torn situations.

The video comes from an international nongovernmental organization working to create a harmonious setting for children impacted by war. It shows the superhero running around the grimy, dull setting of a refugee camp in Lebanon, along with an eight-year-old Syrian boy, Kadar.

The clip displays the duo getting engrossed in activities like football, arm wrestling and kite flying, while “You’re My Best friend” by Queen is played in the background.

The viral video that has garnered millions of views online was also named the winner of the 2017 Radi-Aid Golden Radiator Award that identifies charity videos that promoting significant