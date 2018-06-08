“A Star is Born” trailer makes Lady Gaga a country star

“A Star is Born” is an upcoming American musical drama film which shows how it’s like to be the plain version of pop star artist Lady Gaga.

Gaga, 32, turns a struggling country singer for the movie, starring alongside Bradley Cooper, 43, plays an alcoholic, famed country-star Jackson Maine – who happens to be a little troubled with his inner demons.

“You know, man, in the old days, I always knew you were gonna do something. That you’d be all right. This is the first time I’m worried about you,” his on-screen friend Noodles tells him.

As for Gaga and Cooper, the two appear with a great on-screen chemistry.

“I don’t sing my own songs,”

“I just don’t feel comfortable. Almost every single person has told me that they liked the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I looked,” she tells him.

Cooper responds: “I think you’re beautiful.”

The movie also includes an original number “The Shallow” written by Gaga and her frequent collaborator, British producer Mark Ronson.

Both Gaga and Cooper reportedly performed the songs live as they shot the movie, rather than miming to a recorded track.

Lady Gaga skips her stage name and goes with her real name Stefani Germanotta for the film – while Bradley Cooper, happens to also make his directorial debut with the film.

It marks the third remake of the original 1937 film (starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March), which was adapted for a 1954 musical (starring Judy Garland and James Mason), and the subsequent 1976 rock musical (starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson).

Cooper said: “It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing”.

The movie also stars Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, and Andrew Dice Clay.

A Star is Born will hit cinemas on October 5.