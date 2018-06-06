Wed June 06, 2018
June 6, 2018

'Egypt deserves what its president is doing to it': Tourist in hot water for insulting remarks

Photo/Egypt Independent   

A Lebanese tourist was forced to apologize and delete a video from her Facebook page in which she "insulted" Egyptian state and people,"  local media reported on Monday.

In the video,  Mona al-Mazbouh called the Egyptians beggars and conmen and local women prostitutes. 

She also accused native men of sexually harassing her and went on to what media reported insulting Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi saying "the country deserved what its president was doing to it".

Local authorities referred her case to an expedited criminal trial after a lawyer filed an application against her.

Lawyer Amr Abdel Salam stated in his complaint that the video angered many Egyptians. He stated that  Mazbouh committed crimes such as insulting and defaming the people. He requested that Mazbouh be summoned and prevented from leaving the country so that she could face the legal consequences.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi-file photo

According to Egypt Independent the woman was arrested on Thursday from Cairo Airport after the video went viral.

The prosecution department has accused Mazbouh of “spreading false rumors that aim to harm society and insult religions, as well as creating inappropriate content and displaying it through her Facebook page.”

Mazbouh claimed she was harassed by taxi drivers and men in the street. She also expressed her disgust at the standards of Egyptian restaurants.

After facing severe backlash, Mazbouh posted another video in apology, and deleted the offending video. 

She said when she was arrested by the police she was already on her way to the police station to file a case for her Facebook account having been stolen.

Social media users has expressed anger over the remarks made in the video, calling on the authorities to take strict action against the tourist.

