I didn’t defend Swara Bhaskar on anti-Pak comment, but on ‘inappropriate’ film scene: Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, after stating that her friend Swara Bhaskar gets trolled because she holds an opinion of her own, has clarified that her defence was not for comments that actress Swara made against Pakistan, rather for the overtly sexual scene in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ that she was highly criticised for.

The 'Neerja' starlet taking to Twitter asserted that defending Swara has nothing to do with her comments for Pakistan:

“My defence of her has nothing to do with her comments on Pakistan! Get your fact right and stop trying to spread mischief and hate! ❤️✌️ #aproudworldcitizen #feminist #liberal.”

She was reminded by a Twitter user then that the fact that Sonam had spoken out in Swara’s defense over anti-Pakistan remark remains available everywhere across Indian media. Responding to this, Sonam said:

Sonam had earlier stated that Swara falls prey to trolling because she has a point of view.

“I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!," Sonam had said.

It all began when Swara Bhaskar was slammed by Pakistani celebrities Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed and Armeena Rana Khan along with numerous other people after she called Pakistan a ‘failing state’.