Kareena Kapoor responds to backlash after confusing ‘feminism’ statement

MUMBAI: Indian actress Kareena Kapoor became subject to immense trolling after she made a highly-perplexing statement about her take on feminism during the music launch of her latest movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’.



When asked about what her idea of feminism is and if she is a feminist herself, the ‘Jab We Met’ starlet responded:

"I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Kareena’s statement had caused a media frenzy, with a lot of people getting upset over the actress’ contradictory statement. Many even schooled her on what feminism actually means.

Amidst the entire fiasco, Kareena Kapoor has recently come forward to clear the air surrounding her statement.

According to the actress she doesn’t want to associate herself with any of the ‘isms’, as feminism is often referred to as male bashing and calling women superior on the social media.

“On social media platforms many people misuse the word feminism. It is about equality and does not mean one is superior to another. It is about equal rights for everyone. Today a man is working, a woman is working on the same platform with the same level of dedication, skill set -- whether it is an entrepreneur, a journalist, a filmmaker, an actor, we all are doing everything with equality,” said Kareena.

However Kareena also asserted that she doesn’t want to get herself attached to any sort of tag.