Houston mayor hosts annual Iftar dinner for Muslims

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has called for making fool-proof security arrangements to protect students and schools from gun violence.



"As we care about protecting travelers and visitors to federal, state and locally owned buildings, we must also show the same sense of urgency, concern, and compassion toward children and adults in schools," he said, in his keynote address.

The mayor said that Houston was a big diverse family and the Muslim community was an important part of that diversity.

Mayor Turner said that it takes a will to build relationship and unite the city regardless of religion, language or Politics.

“Thanks to the hard work of his Office of Trade and International Affairs team and the organizers for an evening of compassion, friendship and inclusion at the Annual Ramadan Dinner,” he said.

Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul & Karachi Sister City Associations along with The Islamic Society of Greater Houston & over 50 Collaborating Organizations organized traditional “Houston Iftar” Annual Ramadan Dinner with Mayor of Houston on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Bayou City Event Center.

This grand event was also address by Guest of Honor S. Javaid Anwar, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson, HononaryChair Javaid Siddiqui, President ISGH M.J.Khan, Coordinator Saeed Sheikh, Imam Khalis Rashaad, Afzal Janjua & others .The event was attended by Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Consul Generals of several Countries, City officials and over 1700 Community members & Media.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott also sent video Greetings on the occasions.