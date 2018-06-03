Indian police vehicle crushes youth to death in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a youth was crushed to death while another sustained injuries after being run over by a vehicle of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.



According to Kashmir Media Service, people staged a forceful demonstration outside Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta after Juma prayers, Friday, against the desecration of the grand mosque by the Indian police, last Friday. Soon a speedy CRPF vehicle that came from Khanyar drove into the protesters.

The CRPF vehicle, according to eyewitnesses, in order to move out of the demonstration sped on, knocking down two boys Younis Ahmed and Qaiser Butt. They were rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences where Qaiser succumbed to his injuries, early morning Saturday.

The images of the boys being overrun by the CRPF vehicle went viral on social media. The incident sparked massive protests in the area and clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces’ personnel. Several youth sustained injuries during the clashes.

The deceased youth is survived by two teenage sisters and had recently started Kashmir art business. He along with his sisters was living with his aunt in Dalgate area of Srinagar for the past four years as both his parents had died.

Qaiser was a staunch freedom supporter, so much so that he would travel towns and far off villages to attend funeral of people killed by the Indian forces.