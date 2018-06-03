Zayn Malik to go on multi-city Indian tour in August

British singer of Pakistani origins Zayn Malik has finally decided to make the day of his South Asian fans after it was announced that he will be touring India in August.

As per media reports, the former One Direction band member will be heading to a multi-city tour that will be kick starting from August 3rd and will be organized by JPR Events along with Blot Canvas PR owner Apar Mathur.

Vishal Pandey the Chief Operating Officer of JRP , in conversation with media outlets revealed that: “Zayn will kick-start the tour from Mumbai on August 3 and then head to cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi. We are planning to organize his concert in Nepal too.”

Sunil Hamal, director of JPR events has stated: “ I was trying to get One Direction (to perform in India), but they did not have dates,.”

He went on further to add: “Zayn has a very good fan following here so, I thought why not Zayn. I am also in touch with (his former bandmate) Liam Payne. I was a little confused between Liam Payne and Zayn.”

The heartthrob had previously recorded his first song for a Bollywood movie earlier in the year as well and had also shared the news of him working with celebrated Indian musician AR Rahman.