All-female Bollywood film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ banned from release in Pakistan

India’s first eminent all-girls movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is banned from screening in Pakistan because of its vulgar content, Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) confirmed.

"Members of the board have unanimously decided to not allow the film for public exhibition in the cinemas as per Censorship of Film Code 1980," CBFC Chairman Daniyal Gillani stated while talking to a local newspaper.

The film was initially cleared by Sindh Censor Board after a few cuts, however Islamabad Censor Board banned it, Distribution Club Marketing Manager Sabina Islam told further.



Moreover, it not being a “family film” is primarily why it will not be released here, Sabina added.

‘Veere Di Wedding’, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, is Bollywood’s first ever major production that is headlined by four female protagonists.

The film projects a tale of four friends living in Delhi all at different stages of marriage amidst the preparations that they have done for Kareena’s character Avni's big, fat desi wedding.

‘Veere Di Wedding’ is slated to release world-over on June 1.