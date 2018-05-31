Online Eid shopping marks sharp rise compared to previous years: report

ISLAMABAD: The online Eid shopping has more than doubled this year compared to the previous year, as Internet-based trading start providing online services to their customers on different websites to facilitate them at their doorstep during the holy month of Ramadan all across the country.

A report aired by a private news channel said , with the start of Ramadan many website brings the most exciting online Eid deals on a wide selection of Eid products online.

Shortage of time and attractive offers are the two main factors boosting the online shopping stores these days.

“Online Eid sales have shot up this season compared with the last years and our average turnover.

Our sales grew almost 40 to 60pc,” said Ali Amjad the CEO of renowned online shop.

Eid-related goods including garments, jewellery, cosmetics, bangles etc are sold by numerous e-retail sites with attractive pricings, various seasonal offers and at discounts too, he added.

Every website shows their uniqueness by their different features.

At present, people shop online not only through desktop PCs and laptops but also use their mobile phones for the same and the coming years will see a huge consumer base in this category as well, said another online Facilitator Javed Usman.

“I did my eid shopping online this year and it was no less fun than the real shopping”, said an employee NewspaperIman Ikram.

Aliya Raheel another student said that the best part of online shopping is that you can practically do that at any given time.

“Even when I am at the office and want a break from my work, I go to online stores and look for things.

You have many options since there are lots of online boutique shops.

” She said that after searching and researching for some times, she finally bought a set of salwar-kameez from an online store, it was home delivered and that’s the best part.

I would have needed to spend hours in bazaars to find my dress in this hot and humid weather; but here I spend those hours by staying inside an air-conditioned room and found what I wanted.

” An MBA student Bushra Fakhar also bought jewelries and hand bags from online store.

“I haven’t bought my eid dress yet but I am searching online,” another young girl Amna Ali said.

A young Teacher Raza Ali believes that online shopping is the future.

Facebook playing a vital role to promoting online sale of goods particularly garment.

Electronic goods such as mobile phone, computer, cameras, watches and gift items alongside shoes, ladies purse, food items, etc, are also available for e-shopper, said a Medical student Rabiya Noman.

To gain confidence of their consumers, these virtual stores are giving an option of paying cash on delivery with no transport charges.

This allows customers to pay if they like the product, she added.

A lager number of youngsters have turned to surfing on internet to get their desired product on discount rates as compared to local market price that they see a secure mode of shopping that rid them of risk of robbery too, said 40 year old citizen Danish Waqas.

“I prefer this platform for shopping because it saves me the trouble of getting stuck in tailbacks for hours and haggling with sellers over price,” Zeba Shahid said.

“I am quite surprised to see that more than 70 percent of our online orders have been placed from abroad ahead of this year''s Eid,” said Mohammad Sajjad, chief operating officer of local online website.