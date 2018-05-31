‘Na Band Na Baraati’ to release on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: Zashko Entertainment was going to release its family comedy ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ on July 6 but now it’s coming with Eid-ul-Fitr, announced in a statement.

The statement came after the federal government announced a limited ‘No Bollywood’ filter to carry throughout Eid occasions in order to promote local movies in the country.

“In view of the recent order of the Federal Government, Zashko Entertainment has decided to release ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ on Eid-ul-Fitr 2018,” the statement read.

"Since Indian movies will now be releasing around the date of our earlier release plan, it also makes more sense to take advantage of the government’s decision and release NBNB this Eid, keeping in mind its genre and to make the most of the government’s decision,” NBNB producer Zain Farooqi justified the statement.

With NBNB’s release dragged a month ahead, the Eid-ul-Fitar watch list will carry Javed Sheikh and Danish Taimoor’s ‘Wajood’, Mahira Khan and Shehryar Munawar’s ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ and Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussyn’s ‘Azaadi’.

However, ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’, starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir, will be missing out from the bucket as the movie rescheduled its release for Eid-ul-Azha to avoid ‘enough competition’.

Directed by Mahmood Akhtar and written by Harish Kumar Patel – NBNB brings on screen Qavi Khan, Atiqa Odho, Azra Mohyeddin, Shayan Khan, Nayab Khan, Mahmood Akhtar, Komal Farooqi and Ali Kazmi among others.