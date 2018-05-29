Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asad Durrani’s name placed on ECL, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has placed name of Lt. General (retd) Asad Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of Military Intelligence Directorate due to his involvement in an ongoing inquiry.

A notification has been issued in this regard here on Tuesday.

On Monday, the General Headquarters (GHQ) while ordering a court of inquiry against the former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani had approached the competent authority to put his name on ECL.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Gen (R) Asad Durrani visited the GHQ on Monday to explain his position on the recently launched book "Spy Chronicles”.

A formal court of inquiry, headed by a serving lieutenant general, has been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

“Competent authority has been approached to place the name of Lieutenant General Asad Durrani (R) on the Exit Control List (ECL),” the ISPR said.

Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani served as the ISI chief from August 1990 till March 1992.

Expressing serious reservations about the book co-authored by Asad Durrani and RAW's ex-chief AJ Dulat, the GHQ last Friday summoned Durrani to explain his position on Monday.

The attributions made to Durrani in the 255-page book were taken by the GHQ as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Giant sawfish caught, auctioned in Thatta

Giant sawfish caught, auctioned in Thatta
Federal cabinet approves national internal security, transport, film, culture policies

Federal cabinet approves national internal security, transport, film, culture policies

NSC expresses satisfaction over reforms in FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan

NSC expresses satisfaction over reforms in FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan
MMA constitutes parliamentary board for awarding tickets to aspiring candidates

MMA constitutes parliamentary board for awarding tickets to aspiring candidates
Load More load more