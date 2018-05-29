Asad Durrani’s name placed on ECL, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has placed name of Lt. General (retd) Asad Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of Military Intelligence Directorate due to his involvement in an ongoing inquiry.



A notification has been issued in this regard here on Tuesday.

On Monday, the General Headquarters (GHQ) while ordering a court of inquiry against the former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani had approached the competent authority to put his name on ECL.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Gen (R) Asad Durrani visited the GHQ on Monday to explain his position on the recently launched book "Spy Chronicles”.

A formal court of inquiry, headed by a serving lieutenant general, has been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

“Competent authority has been approached to place the name of Lieutenant General Asad Durrani (R) on the Exit Control List (ECL),” the ISPR said.

Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani served as the ISI chief from August 1990 till March 1992.

Expressing serious reservations about the book co-authored by Asad Durrani and RAW's ex-chief AJ Dulat, the GHQ last Friday summoned Durrani to explain his position on Monday.

The attributions made to Durrani in the 255-page book were taken by the GHQ as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.